President Ilham Aliyev Attended The Opening Of The Zangilan Electric Power Network's Digital Control Center
10/3/2024 8:09:27 AM
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
participated in the opening of the Digital Control Center for the
Zangilan Electric Power Network, operated by Azerishig OJSC,
Azernews reports.
