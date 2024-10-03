عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Attended The Opening Of The Zangilan Electric Power Network's Digital Control Center

10/3/2024 8:09:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening of the Digital Control Center for the Zangilan Electric Power Network, operated by Azerishig OJSC, Azernews reports.

AzerNews

