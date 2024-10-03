Bp And SOCAR Collaborate On Methane Emission Monitoring And Green Energy Transition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

At the "Progress on Methane: Advancing Global Methane Reduction" during Baku Climate Action Week, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp's Vice President for the Caspian Region, highlighted the collaborative efforts between bp and SOCAR on methane emissions technology and reporting, Azernews reports.

He explained that since 2024, BP has been actively employing new sensors and drones to monitor potential methane emissions at its offshore and onshore facilities in Azerbaijan, with plans to continue this initiative.

Aslanbayli also emphasized the positive outcomes of partnering with SOCAR on the green energy transition.

Azerbaijan is set to initiate the signing of a Declaration on Methane at the upcoming COP29, along with launching an initiative to reduce methane emissions in food production.

Additionally, it was noted that last week, the IEA and COP29 Chairmanship hosted a high-level event on methane during the UN General Assembly in New York. The IEA expressed its support for SOCAR's proactive measures to monitor methane emissions and curb overall emissions.