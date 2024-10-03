Bp And SOCAR Collaborate On Methane Emission Monitoring And Green Energy Transition
Date
10/3/2024 8:09:26 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
At the conference "Progress on Methane: Advancing Global Methane
Reduction" during Baku Climate Action Week, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli,
bp's Vice President for the Caspian Region, highlighted the
collaborative efforts between bp and SOCAR on methane emissions
technology and reporting, Azernews reports.
He explained that since 2024, BP has been actively employing new
sensors and drones to monitor potential methane emissions at its
offshore and onshore facilities in Azerbaijan, with plans to
continue this initiative.
Aslanbayli also emphasized the positive outcomes of partnering
with SOCAR on the green energy transition.
Azerbaijan is set to initiate the signing of a Declaration on
Methane at the upcoming COP29, along with launching an initiative
to reduce methane emissions in food production.
Additionally, it was noted that last week, the IEA and COP29
Chairmanship hosted a high-level event on methane during the UN
General Assembly in New York. The IEA expressed its support for
SOCAR's proactive measures to monitor methane emissions and curb
overall emissions.
