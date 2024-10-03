50 Buildings Damaged In Kharkiv As Result Of Night Air Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russia's nighttime air strike on Kharkiv, 51 buildings were damaged, and utilities are repairing the damage.

This was reported by the Kharkiv City Council in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

“The inspection of buildings in Kharkiv continues after the shelling that took place the night before. As of 10:00 a.m., 51 buildings were damaged, with more than 760 windows broken. Specialists of public utilities have already closed more than 120 circuits,” the statement reads.

According to the city council, utilities are restoring order in the Saltiv district.

As reported, in the evening of October 2, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, one of which hit a five-story residential building in the Saltiv district.

Eleven people were injured , including a 3-year-old child, and five were hospitalized.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, there was a hit in a forest belt.