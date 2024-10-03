Sceats-Coal.Law Launches: Matching Coal Disputes With Coal-Experienced Law Firms, Singapore London Houston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peter Sceats, Founder of the API and Sceats Coal Report announces the launch of Sceats-Coal, the world's first coal-focussed litigation broker.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With leading investigator Penny Caudle, and Brian Spector - trader of the world's first coal derivative and co-designer of the NYMEX coal contract – Sceats Coal Law bridges the gap between coal-linked companies and their disputes, and law firms known for delivering successful outcomes in coal-related litigation.“Our mission is to ensure that coal-linked companies gain access to specialized, result-oriented legal support,” says Peter Sceats.“For too long, supposed coal experts - who are often only journalists and coal conference arrangers - have expensively misguided tribunals and law firms new to coal. We are focused on setting a new standard in coal dispute resolution and achieving the best outcomes quickly and cost-effectively.”With decades of industry expertise, Sceats-Coal offers a comprehensive and tailored approach, making it the go-to resource for coal-linked companies seeking fast, precise and professional dispute resolution.For more information, visit Sceats-Coal or contact ....

