Revitalash® Cosmetics' Revitabrow® Advanced Wins Highly Coveted Allure Best Of Beauty Award For 12Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics is proud to announce its 12th consecutive Allure Best of Beauty Award. RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner has again received the honor of "Best Brow Conditioner," further solidifying its status as an industry-leading product.

Allure's Best of Beauty Award is considered the standard among beauty consumers and professionals alike. Each year, Allure editors test over 10,000 beauty products through a diligent review process to narrow their list of favorites to just over 300 products. This intensive selection process has made these awards one of the most coveted honors in the beauty industry.

"We are again honored to have received the Allure Best of Beauty Award – and now for the 12th consecutive year," said Lori Jacobus, President and Global CMO of RevitaLash® Cosmetics. "This recognition from such a long, well-respected name in the beauty industry is a true testament to the exceptional results that RevitaBrow Advanced delivers. It's a privilege to receive continued acknowledgement for our commitment to innovation and excellence in brow care."

RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner is a physician-developed eyebrow conditioner designed to address the visible signs of eyebrow aging due to chemical and environmental stressors, over-grooming, and styling products, leading to healthier looking, more luxurious brows. Featuring proprietary, scientifically advanced technology to protect against breakage, RevitaBrow® Advanced improves flexibility and shine, resulting in more beautiful looking eyebrows.

RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner (3.0 mL) retails for $111.00 USD and is available at select physicians' offices, salons, spas, and specialty retailers and online at revitalash.

About RevitaLash ® Cosmetics

RevitaLash® Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow, and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70+ countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit .

