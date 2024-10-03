(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: CMB) (Frankfurt: ZM5P) (OTCQB: CMCXF) (“CMC” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a recent site visit at Amy where drill targets were identified for our proposed 2025 drill program. In addition, our geological team completed a detailed mapping and prospecting program on the Silverknife Property.



Amy is a high-grade silver-lead-zinc CRD target located just 8 kilometers to the west of Coeur Mining's Silvertip mine in north-central British Columbia and is 100% owned by the Company. Historically the property has been subject to considerable exploration work including two adits (4450 and 4200 levels) with over 700 meters of development, 300,000-line feet of geochemical and geophysical surveys, 31,000 cubic feet of trenching (in over 20 trenches) and 10,498 feet (3,200 meters) of drilling. At the 1280-foot level, the historical adit was reported to have intersected 140 feet of highly mineralized vein material and a mineralized vein with over 10 meters in length and 1.2 meters in width that assayed 19.08 oz/t silver, 0.64% lead and 7.78% zinc. It is noted that the Company and the Qualified Person has not been able to verify these historical results so they should not be relied upon in any manner.

In 2022, SRK completed a compilation of historical data for the Company that included several episodes of exploration. That review served to identify a large geochemical anomaly over 4 kilometers in strike length and 500-1300 meters in width immediately adjacent to a sediment-intrusive contact that is an ideal setting for a CRD style deposit. This large anomalous area is yet to be explored with modern exploration techniques. Recent mapping efforts by CMC have identified a massive sulphide mantle and several gossanous areas on surface just south of the 4450 level portal location that are thought to have been the target of historical drilling and adit development efforts (see Plates 1-3). Samples were collected from the surface mantle as well as from the 4450 dump and have been submitted for assaying. CMC is preparing a permit application for the property which will include the reopening of former trenches (>20) and an extensive drill program proposed for the 2025 season.







Plate 1: Portal 4200 level









Plate 2: Outcrop of the oxidized massive sulfide manto in contact with the gossan zone









Plate 3: Hand sample collected from the 4450 level dump, massive sulfides in contact with intrusive with disseminated galena









Our geological team also completed a 1;2,500 scale mapping effort on the Silverknife Property. Areas that encountered alteration and gossanous zones were mapped in greater detail at 1:1,000 scale. The work was completed in cooperation with Coeur Mining Inc. who own the adjacent Silvertip Mine property. Mapping efforts in the Silverknife South Zone identified the presence of fugitive calcite and zones of strong pervasive oxidation in sandstones of the Tapioca Formation. Fugitive calcite is considered to be an indicator mineral for CRD deposition. Sandstones are typically not reactive and hence are often not altered. But in the Silverknife South Zone they have been altered which suggests that alteration may also occur in the underlying limestone units. Therefore, this presents a valid target for CRD mineralization. Our Senior Geologist, Cesar Symonds had the opportunity to present his findings to Dr. Peter Megaw, a renowned expert on CRD deposits, who urged the Company to continue its current approach to exploration efforts on the Silverknife Property. Mapping efforts also served to confirm the presence of limestone in the Tootsee North Zone that overlie the previously identified geophysical anomaly presenting another favorable target for CRD mineralization. The property is already permitted for drilling and further work will be undertaken to pinpoint drill targets for drilling in the foreseeable future.

Mr. Kevin Brewer, P.Geo. and President and CEO of the Company noted that“We are very excited with the continued positive results and advancement of our Amy and Silverknife properties. Our immediate plans are to finalize the plan for advanced exploration efforts which we expect will include reopening of trenches, new trenches, drill road and pad development, drilling and possibly other activities for current permitting efforts. We promised to take these projects to drill ready stage and we are close to achieving that objective. Both Amy and Silverknife have significant potential to host high grade silver-lead-zinc carbonate replacement deposit(s).”

Qualified Person

Qualified Person Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information pertaining reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (Yukon), Amy and Silverknife claims (British Columbia). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Bridal Veil (central Newfoundland) and Logjam (Yukon). CMC also continues to have a significant holding in the Bishop Mill gold processing facility that is currently undergoing refurbishment and test processing by North Bay Resources Inc.

On behalf of the Board:

“Kevin Brewer”

Kevin Brewer, President,

CEO and Director

CMC METALS LTD.

For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:

Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc.(Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.

Tel: (709) 327 8013

Email: ...

Website:

Suite 1000-409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

To be added to CMC's news distribution list, please send an email to ... or contact Mr. Kevin Brewer directly.

