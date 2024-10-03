Meinger Cracow By Magdalena Federowicz Boule Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meinger Cracow

Hybrid Hotel Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Interior Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected competition in the field of interior design, has announced Meinger Cracow by Magdalena Federowicz Boule as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and functionality of the hybrid hotel's interior design, setting it apart as a noteworthy achievement within the industry.The Bronze A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Meinger Cracow's win showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design industry, aligning with best practices and advancing the field through its unique approach to combining hotel services and shared amenities.Meinger Cracow stands out for its flexible room structure, offering a range of accommodations from classic double rooms to shared dormitories. The design draws inspiration from the rich history and legends of Krakow, incorporating motifs such as magic, chess, and local food stalls to create a captivating and immersive experience for guests. The careful selection of materials and attention to detail ensure a space that caters to a wide group of customers while maintaining a cohesive and enchanting atmosphere.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for the Tremend Sp z.o.o team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring innovative design solutions. The award highlights the skill and dedication of the designers involved in the project, inspiring future creations that prioritize functionality, aesthetics, and the overall guest experience.Interested parties may learn more about Meinger Cracow and its award-winning design at:About Tremend Sp z.o.oTremend Sp z.o.o is a multidisciplinary design firm with a strong track record of delivering exceptional projects. Their team of experienced professionals, including designers, architects, engineers, and project managers, has successfully completed over 150 conceptual, construction, tender, and detailed designs. With a portfolio of nearly 100 investments both domestically and internationally, Tremend Sp z.o.o brings a wealth of expertise to each project, ensuring high-quality results that meet and exceed client expectations.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winners of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their professional execution and innovative use of materials and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning designs are expected to be highly regarded and cherished, showcasing attention to detail and the ability to enhance quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer review process by an expert jury panel, winning entries are selected based on pre-established evaluation criteria. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, inspiring and advancing the industry.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

