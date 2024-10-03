SARA Group Spotlighted As A Visionary In Luxury Lifestyle Innovation In The Middle East

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) For over five decades, SARA Group has set the standard in the region's home and bathroom products markets, delivering excellence and leading the way

- Rami Mitri, Chief People Officer of SARA Group, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In 1967, SARA Group began as a venture founded by Abdulmajid Rabbat, expanding steadily across the GCC and Lebanon. Over the years, it has established itself as a key player in the region's homeware and bathroom products markets, delivering products that cater to the evolving needs of local customers. By importing renowned global brands and curating its own private labels, SARA Group has built a reputation for offering high-quality products that resonate with the tastes and preferences of the region.SARA Group's growth parallels the broader development of the Middle East, particularly in markets like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. As these nations have experienced rapid modernization, SARA Group has positioned itself as an essential contributor to shaping the aesthetic and functional aspects of living spaces. This success is due, in part, to the company's focus on localization-a strategy that tailors products to meet the specific needs of each market it serves.Making every space truly exceptionalThrough its two main divisions-building materials and consumer products-SARA Group continues to uphold high standards across every aspect of its operations. The company's strategy of“create what we can't curate” reflects its commitment to remaining at the forefront of the industry, offering products that stay ahead of market trends.The success of SARA Group is evident in its portfolio of international brands and homegrown labels. TREDEX and Roomours, two of the company's flagship brands, were created to meet the specific needs of the local market. TREDEX, the bathroom products brand, has carved out a niche by focusing on innovation and quality. With a commitment to sourcing premium materials and emphasizing craftsmanship, TREDEX has become a trusted partner for clients, developers, and traders involved in landmark projects across the region. Similarly, Roomours has made its mark by offering a wide range of home products tailored to the tastes of Middle Eastern consumers.SARA Group's operations now span eight countries, with over fifty retail locations. By staying true to its localization strategy, the company has maintained authenticity while adapting to changing market dynamics.Watch the Campaign here on Khaleej Times.Watch the Campaign here on Al Arabiya.A future of innovation and growthLooking to the future, SARA Group remains focused on growth and innovation. The company's acquisition of Green Trend Landscape in 2023 reflects its forward-thinking approach, allowing SARA Group to expand its offerings to include premium trees and plants for high-end developments. This strategic move aligns with the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the region and further solidifies SARA Group's position as a leader in luxury and sustainability. As SARA Group continues to grow and evolve, it remains committed to delivering excellence to its 250,000 unique customers annually. The company's adaptability and innovative mindset ensure that it will remain a significant force in the Middle East's home and bathroom markets for years to come.

