TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hellenic Initiative (THI) Canada is proud to announce Hellas as a key sponsor of the 2024-2025 THI Canada Scholarship Program. Through a generous grant of €10,000, Hellas is supporting the academic journey of Artemis Balafouti, a standout scholar pursuing her MSc in Engineering at the University of British Columbia, along with other deserving Greek students.

The THI Canada Scholarship Program was created to provide aid to Greek nationals pursuing studies in Canada. This year, four exceptional candidates were selected, each demonstrating academic excellence, a strong vision for the future, and a commitment to contributing to Greece's economic and social development. Among these scholars is Artemis Balafouti, whose passion for advancing Greece's mining industry aligns perfectly with Hellas Gold's mission to foster sustainable development and innovation in the mining sector.

Hellas Gold has been a leader in the mining industry since 2004, contributing significantly to Greece's economy through the development of the Kassandra Mines. Committed to sustainability and local prosperity, the company's partnership with THI Canada underscores its dedication to creating opportunities for future leaders in Greece's key industries, such as mining, through education and professional development.

"At Hellas Gold, we believe in the power of education and investing in the future. By supporting the THI Canada Scholarship Program, we are proud to contribute to the development of the next generation of professionals like Artemis Balafouti, who will help shape the future of Greece's mining sector," said Mr. Christos Balaskas, Vice President, Commercial, Growth and External Relations, Eldorado Gold, Greece.

The €10,000 grant from Hellas Gold will support Artemis in her pursuit of advanced studies in Mining Engineering, helping her gain the knowledge and expertise to return to Greece and make a meaningful impact in her field. Artemis joins three other exceptional scholars-Christoforos Travlos, Georgia Harahousou, and Ioannis Tolis-each pursuing graduate studies in various fields, from Experimental Medicine to Quantum Physics, all united by their drive to contribute to Greece's future.

“We are incredibly grateful to Hellas Gold for their generous support,” said Former Ambassador of Canada to Greece Robert Peck and Honorary Director of THI Canada.“This partnership not only strengthens our scholarship program but also provides vital resources for students like Artemis Balafouti to pursue their dreams and ultimately give back to Greece in significant ways.”

The THI Canada Scholarship Program, launched for the 2024-25 academic year, aims to support Greek students in their pursuit of higher education while encouraging them to return to Greece and contribute to the country's long-term recovery and growth. Scholarships of up to €10,000 are available, and through partnerships like this one with Hellas Gold, THI Canada continues to expand its support for students and families in need.

About THI Canada

Founded in 2016, The Hellenic Initiative Canada is part of The Hellenic Initiative Worldwide, mobilizing the Greek diaspora and Philhellenes to provide aid for Greece's vulnerable populations. THI Canada mission is to support philanthropy and economic revitalization, contributing to Greece's recovery during times of crisis. THI Canada's programs focus on providing food, healthcare, and scholarships to those in need, with a strong emphasis on transparency and direct impact.

About Hellas Gold

Hellas Gold, operating the Kassandra Mines since 2004, is a leader in Greece's mining industry. Through the responsible extraction of gold, silver, lead, and zinc, Hellas Gold supports the local and national economy, while prioritizing environmental sustainability and the well-being of local communities. The company is a subsidiary of Eldorado Gold (TSX: ELD; NYSE: EGO) and continues to innovate and invest in Greece's mining future.

