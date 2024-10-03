Donna Zajonc Of The Power Of TED To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- When faced with challenges, many of us slip into familiar reactive roles: the helpless victim, the blaming persecutor, or the heroic rescuer. These roles form the Dreaded Drama Triangle, a destructive cycle first identified by Dr. Stephen Karpman in the 1960s. Today, Donna Zajonc champions a powerful alternative: TED* (*The Empowerment Dynamic)®, a framework developed by her business partner, David Emerald, Together, David and Donna co-founded the Center for The Empowerment Dynamic, where they continue to share this transformative work.

With almost 25 years of professional coaching experience -- and sometimes called“a coach's coach” -- Donna leads courses designed to teach coaches, HR professionals, and leaders how to break free from the drama cycle and embrace TED*. Instead of falling into reactive roles, TED* empowers individuals to shift into the more empowering TED* roles of Creator, Challenger, and Coach-offering a more constructive way to navigate both personal and professional challenges.

Donna explains,“The shift to TED* is a not a quick 'one and done', rather it is a journey. It requires self-awareness and an ongoing commitment to make more empowering choices.” Her work, rooted in her book Who Do You Want to Be on the Way to What You Want, empowers coaches to help others transform their lives by embracing TED* roles.

Books like I'm OK, You're OK sparked a human development revolution in the 1960s, inspiring professionals like Dr. Karpman and David Emerald and Donna Zajonc. Their shared vision promotes a purposeful and conscious way of living, a stark contrast to the Dreaded Drama Triangle.

Close Up Radio will feature Coach Donna Zajonc in interviews on Mondays at 1:00pm, this October. Jim Masters will host on the 7th and then Doug Llewelyn on the 14th.

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Donna and TED visit her website:

Lou Ceparano

Close Up Television & Radio

+1 631-850-3314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.