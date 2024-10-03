Seremonia Selva By Delia Leal And Ruben Segovia Wins Bronze In A' Architecture Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative Project in Mexico Recognized for Harmonious Integration with Nature

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Seremonia Selva by Delia Leal and Ruben Segovia as the Bronze winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Seremonia Selva within the architecture industry, positioning it as an outstanding example of innovative design that seamlessly integrates with its natural surroundings.Seremonia Selva's award-winning design holds immense relevance for the architecture industry and its stakeholders. By demonstrating a harmonious blend of housing units and amenities that prioritize both physical and mental well-being, this project sets a new standard for sustainable and user-centric architecture. Its innovative approach to integrating with the existing ecosystem serves as an inspiration for architects, developers, and consumers alike, showcasing the potential for creating living spaces that enhance quality of life while respecting the environment.What sets Seremonia Selva apart is its meticulous attention to detail and its unwavering commitment to creating a symbiotic relationship between the built environment and the surrounding ecosystem. Through strategic volumetric operations, the housing units are carefully positioned along the plot's edge, creating an inviting urban environment that seamlessly merges with the lush greenery of the central patio. The incorporation of local vegetation and water features further enhances the project's connection to nature, while the thoughtful rotation of elements ensures privacy, rhythm, and stunning views for its residents.The recognition bestowed upon Seremonia Selva by the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as a catalyst for future innovation and exploration within LS-LAB and Seremonia. This achievement not only validates the team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of sustainable architecture but also motivates them to continue striving for excellence in their upcoming projects. By setting a new benchmark for harmonious integration between architecture and nature, Seremonia Selva has the potential to influence industry standards and inspire a new generation of environmentally conscious designers.Project MembersSeremonia Selva was designed by LS-LAB founders Delia Leal and Ruben Segovia, who led the architectural and urban design innovation. JosÃ© Aparicio from Seremonia also contributed to the project.Interested parties may learn more at:About Delia Leal and Ruben SegoviaRuben Segovia, co-founder of LS-LAB, is a driving force in architectural and urban design innovation. With a Master's Degree in Architectural Design from Harvard Graduate School of Design, Segovia brings a wealth of expertise to his role as director of the Master's Degree in Architecture and Urban Design at TecnolÃ3gico de Monterrey. His passion for fostering creativity and excellence extends beyond academia, as he shapes transformative projects at LS-LAB that redefine urban landscapes. Delia Leal and Ruben Segovia, based in Mexico, are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of possibility, creating sustainable and impactful environments for generations to come.About LS-LAB + SeremoniaLS-LAB is an architectural, urban, and landscape design office renowned for its dedication to seamlessly integrating nature into urban environments and promoting sustainable living. Through strategic collaborations with partners like Seremonia Group, a developer specializing in housing typologies in southern Mexico, LS-LAB enhances systemic connections and fosters sustainable ways of life. By leveraging their expertise in architectural and landscape design, LS-LAB develops innovative solutions that harmonize with the surrounding environment and positively influence human behavior, creating spaces that promote well-being and environmental stewardship.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Winners are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, and economic viability. The blind peer-review process, conducted by an expert jury panel of design professionals, Architecture industry professionals, journalists, and academics, ensures that the awarded designs showcase professional execution and offer solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes exceptional architectural projects from a diverse range of participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands. With a mission to promote superior products and projects that advance society, the A' Design Award provides a platform for entrants to showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the architecture and design fields. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and celebrate innovative designs that make the world a better place. 