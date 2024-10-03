(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Body Shapes Medical Management, LLC

dba Ennu (which means "to give birth" in Ye'kwana), born from the merger of 25 Again and Nava Med Spa, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the Louisville Fast 50, a recognition of the region's fastest-growing companies. Alongside this achievement, Ennu proudly welcomes Sergio Tang-Sanchez as the new Vice President of Marketing, Sales, & Partnerships.

About Fast 50:

"We're very proud to be recognized this year by Louisville Business First. It's exciting to be in the top 50," said Kegan Wesley, co-owner of Ennu. "The Ennu team is working hard to generate a positive and lasting impact in our communities. We're eager to see what the next year holds as we continue making strides to help our clients live their best lives and look their best."

Business First's Fast 50 program honors the 50 fastest-growing independent and privately held companies in the Greater Louisville area. The Fast 50 companies must have had an average of at least $1 million in sales revenue over the past three years.

About the New Executive:

Sergio Tang-Sanchez will be responsible for scaling and growing all revenue streams across Ennu's offerings. He will oversee marketing, creative, and sales efforts across all channels and products. Sergio brings over a decade of international growth experience, having led key initiatives in both startups and Fortune 500 companies, including NBCUniversal and IPG Mediabrands. He is also a Forbes Technology Council member

and a Corporate International MBA graduate from ESADE Business School; Sergio will play a crucial role in driving Ennu's growth in

its physical locations and online presence.

"We are thrilled to have Sergio join our leadership team as we continue our mission to provide the best in optimal health and non-invasive aesthetics to our communities," said Leesa Ennenbach, Co-Founder of Ennu. "His expertise will be instrumental as we expand our reach and redefine optimal health for our members."

Ennu will launch a comprehensive rebranding campaign starting this October as part of its growth and expansion strategy. This campaign will further highlight the company's commitment to helping clients achieve their healthiest, most vibrant, and optimal lives.

About Ennu:

Ennu is an optimal health and non-invasive aesthetics medical practice operating across three states, dedicated to helping clients feel their best and look fantastic. Ennu offers proven, advanced services and products that empower clients to live their best lives through FDA-approved pharmaceuticals, clinician-built health plans, aesthetics treatments, and continuous retesting and consultations.

For more information, visit ennu

