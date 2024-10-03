Qatarenergy LNG Awards Mcdermott EPCI Contract For The North Field South Offshore Pipelines And Cables Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has been awarded an engineering, procurement, and installation (EPCI) contract by QatarEnergy for the North Field South (NFS) Offshore Pipelines and Cables Project. This new contract is in addition to the awards received by McDermott earlier for the NFS Pipelines FEED , the NFS Jackets EPCI, and the NFXP Topsides and Pipelines which included the NFS Topsides.

The NFS infrastructure is designed to feed for two additional LNG trains and is part of the North Field Expansion Project (NFXP), which will help increase the total LNG production in the State of Qatar from the current 77 million tons per annum (MTPA) to 142 MTPA.

"McDermott is unique in Qatar in that we have been operating and supporting the offshore energy industry since its early developments in the 1990s. Consequently, we have a long history within the energy sector there and have followed its growth from that time until today,"

said Mike Sutherland, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East. "We look forward to continuing to work closely with QatarEnergy LNG to contribute to the completion of this strategic offshore development."

"We're honored to once again receive the trust of QatarEnergy and QatarEnergy LNG to deliver some of their largest and most strategically important projects," said Neil Gunnion, McDermott's Qatar Country Manager and Vice President Operations. "McDermott is now responsible for all of the offshore infrastructure associated with Qatar's massive North Field Expansion, with the execution done predominantly in Qatar. Between our main execution center in Doha and our QFAB fabrication facility in Ras Laffan, we are able to deliver complex offshore projects for Qatar, in Qatar."

The scope of the contract comprises EPCI of almost 250 kilometers of offshore and onshore gas pipelines connecting five new offshore wellhead platforms with two new onshore LNG trains in addition to subsea composite power and control cables. The project will be managed from the McDermott Doha office with in-country fabrication support from the QFAB fabrication yard, and will be installed with McDermott's inhouse marine assets.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure-empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

McDermott cautions that statements in this communication which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the expected scope and execution of the project discussed in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms; actions by lenders, other creditors, customers and other business counterparties of McDermott and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of McDermott's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts:

Global Media Relations

Reba Reid

Senior Director, Global Communications and Marketing

+1 281 588 5636

[email protected]

Offshore Middle East Media Relations

Zoe Keenan

Communications and Marketing, Offshore Middle East

+971 (0)50 952 1443

[email protected]

SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd

