CRB Appoints Dirk Schafer, Former Midwest Region President And COO Of Construction Leader JE Dunn, To Company's Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB, a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting services, today announced the appointment of former JE Dunn Chief Operations Officer Dirk Schafer as an advisory member of its Board of Directors.

With nearly 40 years in construction leadership, Schafer served in numerous roles at JE Dunn Construction before ultimately becoming its COO and Midwest Region President. His focus on strategy and mentorship have earned him widespread respect throughout the industry, and his alignment with CRB's values of technical excellence, collaboration and entrepreneurship make Schafer an invaluable addition to the Board.

"Dirk brings a wealth of construction expertise that will be a tremendous asset to CRB as we continually strengthen our position as an innovative and trusted project delivery partner for our clients," said Lee Emel, CRB's interim President and Chief Executive Officer of CRB. "He joins an already outstanding Board of Directors that is deeply committed to CRB's future success. We look forward to leveraging his counsel as we expand our construction portfolio in the Life Sciences and Food and Beverage markets."

In his roles at JE Dunn Construction, Schafer led strategy and operations of a $1.5 billion business unit across multiple states. He oversaw many of the firm's largest construction projects, including the sprawling National Nuclear Security Administration campus in Kansas City, the city's famed Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. His portfolio includes contributions to more than 21 million square feet of projects across diverse sectors including hotels, offices, warehouses, data centers, and more.

Schafer, whose resume also includes work on for-profit and non-profit boards, holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Missouri and a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering from Iowa State University.

"I am honored to join the CRB Board and contribute to the company's success for its clients and its people," Schafer said. "As we navigate the challenges and dynamic opportunities ahead in the construction industry, I am committed to using my experience in ways that enhance CRB's sustainable, long-term growth."

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries. From 20 offices across the United States, Canada, and Europe, our professionals provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people, and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity, and execution. Visit us at crbgroup, and follow us on LinkedIn.

