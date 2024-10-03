Stallion Uranium Advancing Key Targets With Helisam Survey

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: FE0) is pleased to announce it is currently conducting a HeliSam survey over its Fishhook Target and Five of Diamonds Target, both located on the company's Atha JV Project. The HeliSam survey will total over 400kms of flight lines and is aimed at enhancing and upgrading the understanding of the geological and conductive features of the target areas.



“This HeliSam survey is another important step progressing high priority target areas through our exploration funnel, working to bring additional tier one targets towards drill readiness,” said CEO, Drew Zimmerman.“The 9 tier one targets identified across our projects give us a scale of uranium discovery potential that is unmatched in the prolific Southwestern Athabasca basin.”

The HeliSam survey conducted using advanced helicopter-borne electromagnetic technology, will provide high-resolution data critical for identifying and enhancing potential uranium targets. This innovative approach allows for efficient and comprehensive mapping of subsurface structures, enabling Stallion to further refine its exploration target areas.

"We are excited to begin this HeliSam survey, which represents further advancement of our Atha Energy JV Project," said Darren Slugoski, Vice President, Exploration for Stallion Uranium. "The results will provide confidence in selecting high-priority areas along the 18 km trend as the data guides us to smaller target areas that display the known geological characteristics associated with large uranium deposits.”

The Fishhook Target was initially identified by Stallion's 2023 MobileMT Survey and is situated along the Fishhook Corridor. The corridor has a historical drillhole 8km south of our target area, hole FH-7, the 1Fishhook Showing, that intersected anomalous uranium concentrations within the Athabasca sandstone returning assays of 0.139% U3O8 (0.118% U). Drilling revealed poorly consolidated Athabasca Formation sandstone in contact with highly altered regolith, indicating the potential for the Fishhook Trend to be fertile to host a uranium deposit. The HeliSam survey will help identify secondary cross-cutting features that align with a strong electromagnetic signal.

In addition to the Fishhook Target, Stallion Uranium will also survey the Five of Diamonds Target using the HeliSam method. The Five of Diamonds Target branches off from the Fishhook Trend, making it a compelling prospect that Stallion has prioritized for inclusion in the survey.

The company will provide the survey results after the data is collected and interpreted.

HeliSam Survey Details

Dias Geophysical was contracted to conduct the HeliSAM survey to map the electrical characteristics of conductors on the selected target areas.

Sub-Audio Magnetics (SAM) is a proprietary system provided to Dias Geophysical through its wholly owned subsidiary Gap Geophysics Australia (GAP) out of Brisbane, Australia. The SAM technique is a total B-field method capable of simultaneous acquisition of magnetic and electric field responses of the earth. High spatial resolution total magnetic field intensity (TMI), magnetometric conductivity (MMC*) and/or total field electromagnetic (TFEM) data will be collected from a SAM survey.

The SAM receiver can be used with a grounded, galvanic dipole, or an inductive-loop transient electromagnetic (TEM) source. An inductive-loop survey will provide information on the TFEM and TMI responses while a galvanic source survey will provide information on the MMC, TFEM, and TMI responses. The main advantage of this B-field sensor and technique, besides its inherent high sensitivity, is that total field magnetic component measurements can be made with the sensor in motion. SAM will be towed by helicopter (HeliSAM).

Qualifying Statement

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

References

1 Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index Details Mineral Property #: 2057

About Stallion Uranium

Stallion Uranium is working to 'Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of roughly 3,000 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties.

Stallion offers optionality with the Horse Heaven gold project in Idaho that neighbours the world class Stibnite Gold deposit held by Perpetua Resources, offering exposure to upside potential from district advancement with limited capital expenditures.

For more information visit stallionuranium.com or contact:

Drew Zimmerman

Chief Executive Officer

778-686-0973

...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as“will likely result”,“are expected to”,“expects”,“will continue”,“is anticipated”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimated”,“intends”,“plans”,“forecast”,“projection”,“strategy”,“objective” and“outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.