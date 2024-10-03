Popular Science-Backed Brand COSRX Unveils The #Mirrorskin Duo For Flawless Complexions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COSRX, a dermatologist-favored skincare brand, is making waves with its #MirrorSkin Duo, a regimen designed to take your skin beyond glass skin to an even more radiant, mirror-like glow. This powerful duo transforms your skin into a smooth, clear, and luminous canvas, perfect for flawless makeup application.



The Power of Peptides and Niacinamide:

The #MirrorSkin Duo features two innovative serums:



The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum : This jumbo-sized bottle packs a powerful punch with six peptides that address multiple skin concerns in one easy step. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, it seamlessly integrates into your routine, leaving your skin hydrated, smooth, and clear. Safe for sensitive skin, this dermatologist-tested serum can be used alone or layered to work as a skincare booster to elevate results. The Niacinamide 15 Serum : This highly concentrated serum features 15% niacinamide, the maximum effective concentration, to tackle acne in all its forms. Clinically proven to improve blemishes, reduce pigmentation, and control oil production, it's ideal for those struggling with breakouts and uneven skin tone.

Unlock the Secret to Flawless Skin:

Elevate your skincare routine with the COSRX #MirrorSkin Duo and experience the transformative power of Korean beauty. Shop the duo now at the COSRX Amazon Store:



