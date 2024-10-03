(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Advanced Materials in Aerospace" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aerospace is going through a rapid transformation to make it efficient, sustainable, and future-proof. Industry stakeholders are developing new and innovative technologies that support increased efficiency and reduced costs while achieving higher capabilities. Globally, OEMs are developing innovative aircraft/engine platforms that are moving away from conventional design and functionality.

To support the development and deployment of these new platforms, advanced components, including materials that meet the desired specifications, are required. This is driving the need to develop and adopt new materials that offer better capabilities than existing materials. Both well-established OEMs and start-ups are increasingly investing in R&D to support the development, testing, and prototyping of such materials. The need for new and innovative materials will continue to increase as the demand for next-generation platforms rises, especially now that the competition in the industry is high.

Key Growth Opportunities:



Self-healing Materials to Increase the Lifespan of Aircraft/Engines

Shape Memory Alloys to Support New Aircraft/Engine Designs Smart Materials to Support Future Flight Platforms - Electric, Hydrogen, Supersonic

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Advanced Materials for the Aerospace Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Growth Metrics

Key Requirements of Materials Used in Aerospace

Key Factors Driving the Need for New and Advanced Materials

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Advanced Materials used in Aerospace (Current and Future)

Uses of Advanced Materials

Key Suppliers, Global Future Growth Outlook

