Sunny Day Fund And Manifest Join Forces To Strengthen Employee Financial Stability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Manifest & Sunny Day Fund Join Forces to Strengthen Employee Security

The partnership provides seamless support with emergency savings and 401(k) consolidation services during employees' key transitional moments.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sunny Day Fund , a leading provider of workplace emergency savings accounts, today announced a strategic partnership with Manifest , a company that has created the easiest way to consolidate retirement accounts. Through this collaboration, Sunny Day Fund clients will now receive Manifest's services at no additional cost, allowing employees to seamlessly locate and consolidate old retirement accounts into their current employer's plan. This partnership underscores both companies' shared commitment to enhancing employee financial wellness and enabling wealth-building, especially during moments of financial uncertainty and career transition.

By offering Manifest's unique technology and never-before-seen approach to retirement consolidation services alongside Sunny Day Fund's workplace emergency savings solution, the partnership addresses two critical points in an employee's financial journey: job termination and new employment.

Protecting Wealth During Job Transitions

Job loss is one of the most financially stressful events employees can face. During such times, employees may need immediate access to emergency savings to cover unexpected expenses. Through Sunny Day Fund, employees have a financial life preserver to support them when they need it most. At the same time, the new partnership with Manifest provides a crucial intervention for retirement savings.

“Hardworking Americans shouldn't have to resort to slow and expensive transfers, or worse yet retirement savings liquidations, when they leave or join a new organization,” said Sid Pailla, CEO at Sunny Day Fund.“Our collective vision with Manifest is a wealthier and more financially resilient workforce that also strengthens the bottom line of their employers.“

By facilitating the rollover of old retirement accounts, Sunny Day Fund and Manifest ensure that employees can preserve their retirement wealth even during challenging times, reducing the risk of liquidating crucial savings.

Supporting New Employees on Their Path to Wealth-Building

The partnership also strengthens financial stability when employees join a new company. Sunny Day Fund, as a top financial benefit that new hires engage with early on, provides workers with a platform to begin saving for emergencies from day one. As they build their savings, employees are reminded of the importance of consolidating any retirement savings they may have left behind with previous employers.

“Finance should enable people to live their lives, never control it,” said Anuraag Tripathi, CEO of Manifest.“Employers are uniquely positioned to foster better financial outcomes for participants. Today, there are three ways they do that: employer match (1), auto-enrollment (2), and offering diverse investments (3). Manifest is the fourth.”

A Holistic Approach to Financial Resilience

This new partnership reflects both companies' mission to empower workers to build liquid wealth while safeguarding their long-term assets. By providing workers with tools to manage both emergency savings and retirement transitions seamlessly, Sunny Day Fund and Manifest offer a comprehensive solution to support financial resilience at all stages of employment.

With this expanded offering, employers who work with Sunny Day Fund can provide their employees with holistic financial support, addressing both short-term emergency needs and long-term retirement security. As financial uncertainty continues to rise, the partnership between Sunny Day Fund and Manifest will play a key role in helping employees navigate financial transitions with confidence.

About Manifest:

Manifest is the first and only solution for plan-to-plan 401(k) transfers. Their free, cloud-based platform digitizes retirement transfers, making it easy for participants to consolidate their accounts, maximize their savings, and streamline their path to a secure retirement.

About Sunny Day Fund:

Sunny Day Fund is a financial wellness platform dedicated to helping employees build emergency savings through payroll deducted employer benefits. By automating and incentivizing savings behavior, Sunny Day Fund empowers clients to achieve financial stability and long-term success.

Media Contact:

Riley Curtis

Head of Marketing, Manifest

...

Rachel Fox

VP of Sales & Partnerships, Sunny Day Fund

...

For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your retirement planning, please visit usemanifest and sunnydayfund.

Rachel Fox

Sunny Day Fund

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.