Illuquest, A Startup That Focuses On Personalizing Learning, Joined The Technical Cofounder Program Of Fastercapital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) IlluQuest is a startup whose founders are very dedicated and interested in making a much easier and more accessible process for people worldwide.

Francois Fletcher and Tarun Gumma started the project in France with the idea of making a that enables users to have access to information in a personalized way and depending on the info they input. The platform revolutionizes education by having“quests” rather than“questions”. Those quests are similar to real-life challenges. The MVP will focus on Europe and on two main quests: one related to self-awareness, the other related to career-planning.

Illuquest has joined the Tech Cofounder program run by FasterCapital. FasterCapital is a virtual incubator based in Dubai. The programs cover many services (technical development, idea validation, reviewing the business plan, marketing, and sales) and can be joined by startups worldwide. Those services include creating and developing a technical product that would attract users to try the product and investors to invest in the project. FasterCapital will be ready to become the technical co-founder of the project. At the same time, FasterCapital will invest 50% of the money needed for technical development purposes. Founders can easily join us by submitting online.

IlluQuest is aiming at raising $130K and FasterCapital will be ready to invest $30K.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments on this collaboration,“We believe illuQuest has a very great goal in mind and we are glad to be part of their journey by offering technical development.”

Francios Fletcher, comments,”We are glad we applied to the Tech Cofounder program and FasterCapital will help us raise the money we need.”

