BCE Q3 2024 Results To Be Announced November 7
Date
10/3/2024 7:14:16 AM
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE )
will hold its third-quarter 2024 results conference call with the financial community on Thursday, November 7, 2024
at
8:00 am
eastern.
Participants will include Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Curtis Millen, Chief Financial Officer. media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.
To participate, please dial toll-free 1-844-933-2401 or 647-724-5455. A replay will be available until midnight on December 7, 2024 by dialing 1-877-454-9859 or 647-483-1416 and entering passcode 2506355#.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at
About BCE
BCE Q3-2024 conference call .
BCE is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced Bell broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell
or BCE .
Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell/LetsTalk .
Media inquiries:
|
____________________________
|
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections
Ellen Murphy
Investor inquiries:
[email protected]
Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
[email protected]
SOURCE BCE Inc.
