عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BCE Q3 2024 Results To Be Announced November 7


10/3/2024 7:14:16 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTRÉAL, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE )
will hold its third-quarter 2024 results conference call with the financial community on Thursday, November 7, 2024
at
8:00 am
eastern.

Participants will include Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Curtis Millen, Chief Financial Officer. media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

To participate, please dial toll-free 1-844-933-2401 or 647-724-5455. A replay will be available until midnight on December 7, 2024 by dialing 1-877-454-9859 or 647-483-1416 and entering passcode 2506355#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at
BCE Q3-2024 conference call .

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced Bell broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell
or BCE .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell/LetsTalk .

____________________________

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections
Media inquiries:

Ellen Murphy
[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
[email protected]

SOURCE BCE Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN03102024003732001241ID1108743001


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search