SOCAR Unveils Comprehensive Strategy To Reduce Methane Emissions, Achieve Net Zero By 2050

Four lines of action are helping the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) reduce methane emissions-a with a greenhouse effect 28 times stronger than carbon dioxide-important for combating climate change.

SOCAR Deputy Vice-President Hikmat Abdullayev made this statement during his speech at the "Transforming Methane Obligations into Action" organized by the International Energy Agency and the COP29 Presidency in Baku as part of Climate Action Week, Azernews reports.

The first line of action is the identification and elimination of emission sources, for which SOCAR employs three types of technological solutions. The second is the emission reduction program, the third involves multilateral cooperation with companies on damage reduction programs, and the fourth area of activity is the launch of a platform for emissions monitoring, management, and reporting, tentatively named "Methane."

Hikmat Abdullayev recalled that at the COP28 event held in Dubai in December 2023, SOCAR presented its action plan for decarbonization and announced its targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions for the periods up to 2035 and 2050.

"One of our goals is to achieve a 0.2 percent methane emission intensity by 2035. To reach these targets, detailed action plans have been created for each asset of SOCAR," said the deputy vice-president.

He emphasized that from January 2024, with the assistance of UN structures, detailed studies on methane- including the use of sensor drones (which fly around recording areas with methane leaks) and satellite studies (measuring areas of 10-12 square kilometers)-will be conducted.

H. Abdullayev added, "Information received from drones and satellites is analyzed, after which SOCAR specialists thoroughly check for possible methane leaks. To summarize and analyze this data flow, SOCAR has developed a program called 'Methane' based on artificial intelligence."