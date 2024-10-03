SOCAR Unveils Comprehensive Strategy To Reduce Methane Emissions, Achieve Net Zero By 2050
Date
10/3/2024 7:09:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Four lines of action are helping the State Oil Company of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR) reduce methane emissions-a gas with a greenhouse
effect 28 times stronger than carbon dioxide-important for
combating climate change.
SOCAR Deputy Vice-President Hikmat Abdullayev made this
statement during his speech at the "Transforming Methane
Obligations into Action" seminar organized by the International
Energy Agency and the COP29 Presidency in Baku as part of Climate
Action Week, Azernews reports.
The first line of action is the identification and elimination
of emission sources, for which SOCAR employs three types of
technological solutions. The second is the emission reduction
program, the third involves multilateral cooperation with companies
on damage reduction programs, and the fourth area of activity is
the launch of a platform for emissions monitoring, management, and
reporting, tentatively named "Methane."
Hikmat Abdullayev recalled that at the COP28 event held in Dubai
in December 2023, SOCAR presented its action plan for
decarbonization and announced its targets for reducing greenhouse
gas emissions for the periods up to 2035 and 2050.
"One of our goals is to achieve a 0.2 percent methane emission
intensity by 2035. To reach these targets, detailed action plans
have been created for each asset of SOCAR," said the deputy
vice-president.
He emphasized that from January 2024, with the assistance of UN
structures, detailed studies on methane- including the use of
sensor drones (which fly around recording areas with methane leaks)
and satellite studies (measuring areas of 10-12 square
kilometers)-will be conducted.
H. Abdullayev added, "Information received from drones and
satellites is analyzed, after which SOCAR specialists thoroughly
check for possible methane leaks. To summarize and analyze this
data flow, SOCAR has developed a program called 'Methane' based
on artificial intelligence."
MENAFN03102024000195011045ID1108742984
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.