Kuwait PM Congratulates Newly Elected Japanese Counterpart
10/3/2024 7:08:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's newly elected Prime Minister, wishing him long-lasting health and Japan further progress and prosperity. (end)
