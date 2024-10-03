Kuwait Amir Congratulates Newly Elected Japanese PM
Date
10/3/2024 7:08:03 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to Shigeru Ishiba on being elected Japan's Prime Minister.
In the cable, His Highness wished him all the success in carrying out his duties, and Japan further progress and prosperity, stressing the deep historical relations between the two countries and keenness on strengthening them. (end)
res
MENAFN03102024000071011013ID1108742960
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.