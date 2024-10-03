Kuwait Amir Congratulates Newly Elected Japanese PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to Shigeru Ishiba on being elected Japan's Prime Minister.

In the cable, His Highness wished him all the success in carrying out his duties, and Japan further progress and prosperity, stressing the deep historical relations between the two countries and keenness on strengthening them. (end)

