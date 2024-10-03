Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Newly Elected Japanese PM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's newly elected Prime Minister, wishing him long-lasting and Japan further progress and prosperity. (end) res

