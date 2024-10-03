IGT Delivers Upgraded Lottery Solutions To North Carolina Education Lottery With 10-Year Contract Extension

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT ) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, signed a 10-year contract extension with the North Carolina Education Lottery ("NCEL"). The contract extension will begin July 1, 2027, and run through June 2037. The NCEL has been a valued IGT customer since the Lottery began in 2006.

Under the terms of the agreement, IGT will deploy its high-performing AuroraTM central system, a feature component of IGT's integrated lottery solution, OMNIATM. Additionally, IGT will provide upgraded Wizard back-office business applications, up to 8,500 newly launched Retailer Pro S2 terminals, 500 GameTouchTM 28 self-service vending machines, 2,000 lottery play centers, 4,000 Jackpot signs, a dual cellular communication network, and expanded testing capabilities for the NCEL.

"IGT has been a trusted partner to the NCEL for more than 18 years, supporting our consistent growth and record-breaking sales," said Mark Michalko, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the N.C. Education Lottery. "Supporting public education is our mission, and we now raise more than $1 billion a year for our state. We look forward to extending our strong relationship with IGT. The new technology that IGT will provide will help the lottery continue to responsibly increase sales and our contributions to North Carolina."

"The NCEL is among the top 10 most successful lotteries in the U.S., and IGT is excited to upgrade its retail technology with our high-performing solutions, and help it drive sales growth," said

Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer Global Lottery. "IGT's future-forward technology will provide the systems and equipment needed for the NCEL to work effectively and efficiently for its players, its retail partners, and the good causes it serves."

IGT's Aurora platform and related components were developed to drive lottery innovation and profitability. This technology will provide the NCEL with intuitive, user-friendly applications, tools, and reporting capabilities.

Components of Aurora, including Performance Wizard, Sales Wizard, Learning Wizard, and Retailer Wizard will streamline operations for optimal functionality. The introduction of IGT's high-performance, high-volume Retailer Pro S2 terminals will enable the NCEL to easily add new features across multiple point-of-sale terminals simultaneously.

As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lotteries in the U.S., eight of the world's largest 10 lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries.

About IGT

