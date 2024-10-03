WNY Bus Co. Reports Smooth First Month Under New Cheektowaga Maryvale School District Contract

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WNY Bus continues to serve communities in Western New York. Cheektowaga Maryvale school district students experience company's determination to high standards.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WNY Bus Co. is pleased to report that the first month of its contract with the Cheektowaga Maryvale School District has been a resounding success. The company's team of drivers, aides, dispatchers, and support staff have ensured that students are transported safely, with an outstanding on-time performance record that has exceeded expectations.

Since launching the service, WNY Bus Co. has achieved a punctuality rate that both the district and parents alike have widely praised. This smooth transition into full operation has been a testament to the company's dedication to providing high-quality, reliable transportation services.

"We are incredibly proud of how our team has performed during the first month of this contract," said Igor Finkelshtein , President of WNY Bus Co. "The on-time performance has been exceptional, and the feedback from both the school district and families has been overwhelmingly positive. Our drivers and support staff have gone above and beyond to ensure that each student's experience is safe, efficient, and reliable."

WNY Bus Co.'s strong start is due in part to its investment in a highly qualified workforce, including bus drivers, bus aides, and back-office personnel, all of whom were hired locally. The company's competitive salaries and sign-on bonuses helped attract the best talent in the region, leading to a seamless integration into the Cheektowaga Maryvale School District's transportation system.

Looking ahead, WNY Bus Co. remains committed to maintaining this high level of service and continuing to improve its operations. The company is focused on ongoing training for its drivers and staff to ensure continued safety and customer satisfaction.

"We're thrilled to see that all of our hard work has resulted in such a positive outcome," added Finkelshtein. "We'll keep striving for excellence as we move forward with this contract, ensuring that we provide the best possible service for the students, their families, and the community."

WNY Bus Co. is an Erie County, NY-based school transportation company specializing in providing safe, reliable, and timely transportation for school districts. With a focus on customer satisfaction and safety, the company continues to expand its services across Western New York.

