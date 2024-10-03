Wesdome Gold Mines Appoints Philip C. Yee As An Independent Director And Audit Committee Chair

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO, OTCQX:WDOFF) (“ Wesdome ” or the“ Company ”) today announces the appointment of Mr. Philip C. Yee to its Board of Directors effective October 7, 2024. With Mr. Yee's appointment, the Wesdome Board will be comprised of seven members, including six independent directors.



“We are honored to welcome Phil as an Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee,” said Bill Washington, Interim Board Chair of Wesdome.“He is an experienced senior financial executive with a deep knowledge of the gold mining industry. He brings a track record of results-driven leadership, strategic insight and financial expertise and will be a key asset as we continue to advance our strategic growth plan and create shareholder value.”

Mr. Yee is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Eldorado Gold Corporation, where he managed Eldorado's financial, investor relations, IT and risk strategy, short- and long-term planning and analysis, accounting and financial reporting, taxation and treasury functions. He was also responsible for leading transactions and financing initiatives. Prior to Eldorado, Mr. Yee held key roles at several major gold companies, including Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Kirkland Lake Gold Inc from 2016 to 2018 and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Lake Shore Gold Corp from 2013 to 2016, during a period of rapid growth for both companies. Mr. Yee was also Chief Financial Officer at Patagonia Gold Plc and held several senior finance positions at Cameco Corporation and Centerra Gold Inc. He graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting and Finance) and obtained his ICD.D designation from the Rotman School of Business, University of Toronto.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer.

For further information, please contact:

Raj Gill, SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Trish Moran, VP, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (416) 360-3743

E-Mail: ...

To receive Wesdome's news releases by email, please register on the Company website at

