Tradesta Is Set To Launch Their Alpha Test On Monday 7Th October 2024

- Kieron Cartledge

AJELTAKE, MAJURO, CAYMAN ISLANDS, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TradeSta , a next-generation decentralized trading platform, is excited to announce the launch of its Alpha testing phase. Starting October 7, 2024, selected users will have exclusive access to test and provide feedback on the platform's innovative Ethereum-based swap trading features, which merge decentralized finance (DeFi) with the simplicity and ease of traditional custodial trading.

TradeSta aims to redefine trading by offering a unique blend of security, control, and user-friendly interface. Built to integrate seamlessly with major blockchain networks, the platform's initial Alpha phase will focus exclusively on Ethereum-based swap trading. Plans for expanding integration to other networks, including BNB and Solana, are set for the end of 2024.

Alpha Features Include:

- Ethereum-Based Swap Platform: An intuitive, secure interface allowing users to swap digital assets on the Ethereum network, providing a smooth and efficient trading experience.

- Future Expansion Plans: The Alpha phase marks the first step in a phased rollout, with future features including full on-chain leverage trading with Stop-Loss, - Limit Orders, and a unique liquidity farming mechanism set to launch in upcoming phases.

“We're excited to offer early access to our Alpha testers, who will play a crucial role in helping us refine the platform ahead of our full launch,” said Kieron Cartledge, CEO of TradeSta.“Our vision is to make DeFi trading as accessible as possible while maintaining the high security and transparency that blockchain technology offers.”

Calling Alpha Testers

TradeSta is seeking dedicated testers to join the Alpha phase and provide critical feedback on the platform's Ethereum-based swap features. By participating, users will have the opportunity to shape the future of a revolutionary decentralized trading platform and influence the next development stages.

Interested participants can sign up for the Alpha phase and joining TradeSta's Discord .

About TradeSta

TradeSta is a decentralized trading platform designed to merge the benefits of DeFi with the simplicity of custodial trading. By offering users control over their assets while providing an intuitive trading experience, TradeSta is at the forefront of the blockchain revolution. With integration into major blockchain networks and future plans for advanced trading tools, TradeSta is set to become a leader in the next era of digital asset trading.

Kieron Cartledge

TradeSta

TradeSta Alpha Demo How to Use the Swap Platform | Wallet Connection, Delegation, & Asset Swapping

