Ecuador’S Tourism Industry Faces Challenges Amid War On Drug Gangs

Ecuador's sector is grappling with a severe crisis as the country battles drug gangs. President Daniel Noboa declared an "internal armed conflict" against these groups in January 2024.



This decision came after a series of violent incidents that shook the nation and its image abroad. Ecuador offers a diverse range of attractions, from Andean glaciers to tropical beaches and the famous Galapagos Islands.



The country uses the US dollar, which makes it convenient for American travelers. However, recent events have overshadowed these advantages and deterred many potential visitors.



The roots of this crisis trace back to 2018 when Ecuador's homicide rate was 5.8 per 100,000 inhabitants. By 2024, this figure had jumped to 46.5 per 100,000, an alarming eightfold increase.



The assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in August 2023 brought global attention to Ecuador's deteriorating security situation.







The tipping point came on January 9, 2024, when armed criminals stormed a television studio during a live broadcast. This brazen act prompted President Noboa to take drastic measures.



He declared a nationwide state of emergency and labeled nearly two dozen drug gangs as terrorist organizations. These events have significantly impacted Ecuador's tourism industry.

Ecuador's Tourism Struggles

Diego Vivero, president of Ecuador 's restaurant association, reported a 25% drop in attendance at a major Catholic conference in Quito.



"Of the 16,000 people originally expected, 4,000 decided not to come for security reasons, including the Pope," Vivero stated. The World Bank identifies tourism as one of Ecuador's three main potential income sources, alongside agriculture and mining.



Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for 2.9% of Ecuador's GDP, generating annual revenues of $1.1 billion. This figure is lower than neighboring countries like Peru and Costa Rica, where tourism contributes over 5% to GDP.



Tourism Minister Mateo Estrella acknowledged the negative impact on Ecuador's image as a travel destination. However, he emphasized the government's commitment to rebuilding it.



"It was a brave and necessary decision by the government," Estrella said of the internal war declaration. The government plans to increase its budget for international travel marketing.



Despite the challenges, some positive signs are emerging. Estrella projects that the overall decline in tourism for 2024 will be around 10%, an improvement from the 22% drop seen in January.



Popular destinations like Baños and Cuenca continue to attract visitors and develop new attractions. The U.S. State Department classifies Ecuador as a "Level Two" risk, on par with Brazil and considered safer than Colombia.



In addition, this suggests that with proper management and communication, Ecuador's tourism industry could recover.



However, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether Ecuador can effectively balance security concerns with the need to attract international visitors.



Ecuador's tourism industry stands at a crossroads. The government's efforts to combat crime are necessary for long-term stability but have created short-term challenges.



The sector's resilience and the country's natural beauty offer hope for recovery. However, rebuilding Ecuador's image as a safe and attractive destination will require time, effort, and strategic planning.

