Vici Energy Announces New Corporate Branding And Website Launch
10/3/2024 6:16:03 AM
DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vici Energy, an integrated energy company, announced the launch of its new corporate branding and website as part of its ongoing strategic restructuring. This transformation aligns with Vici Energy's vision of 'Powering Growth, Pioneering Change' and reflects its commitment to evolving in an increasingly dynamic energy market landscape.
The refreshed brand unites Vici Energy's exploration, extraction, and trading activities under a cohesive identity. It highlights the company's core values and commitment to safe and secure operations, agile business practices, and sustainable growth.
As part of its future strategy, Vici Energy plans to expand its portfolio by investing in renewable energy and sustainable solutions. This includes diversification into solar, wind, and geothermal, complementing its conventional energy portfolio.
Today, the company trades over 24 million metric tons of crude oil and over 3 million metric tons of refined products and petrochemicals annually, with operations across South America, MENA, and APAC. Vici Energy's expertise spans production, storage, transportation, and risk management, ensuring energy remains affordable and accessible.
About Vici Energy
Vici Energy is a privately owned company committed
to exploring, developing, and delivering renewable and conventional energy sources. Our goal is simple: to offer reliable, high-quality, and affordable energy. We prioritize emerging markets, using our local expertise to drive economic growth and create tangible value for our counterparts and the communities where we operate.
