Genopalate Unveils Major Upgrade With Enhanced Food Index - Revolutionizing Personalized Nutrition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenoPalate , the leading US genomic nutrition platform, announces the launch of its significantly upgraded feature, the Food Report. This revolutionary tool has been enhanced to include an expanded nutrient database and a sophisticated algorithm, setting a new standard in tailored dietary guidance.

The Food Index Report now evaluates a broader range of nutrients, providing members with numeric and color-coded scores to easily identify foods that best match their nutritional needs based on their unique DNA. This update is designed to simplify user experience and enhance the precision of personalized nutrition recommendations.

Key Updates Include:



Enhanced Algorithm: Utilizes the latest scientific research to evaluate food items more comprehensively.



Expanded Nutrient Analysis: A broader range of nutrients are analyzed for more accurate and reliable dietary guidance.



User-Friendly Scoring System: Numeric and color-coded scores replace the previous icon system, making it easier to understand food compatibility.

Increased Food Database: In response to user feedback, the number of foods analyzed has significantly increased, offering users more options and insights.

"Our commitment to advancing personalized nutrition has never been stronger," said Asif Naseem, CEO of GenoPalate. "The new Food Index Report is our most significant update yet, empowering our users to make more informed and effective dietary choices based on their genetic makeup."

The Food Index Report is available now to all GenoPalate members. Existing members will see their profiles automatically updated with the new features. New members can access the Food Index Report by signing up and submitting a DNA sample or uploading existing DNA data from 23andMe or AncestryDNA through the GenoPalate platform.

About GenoPalate:

GenoPalate is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, offering personalized nutrition recommendations based on DNA analysis. With products like the Essential Nutrition Report, custom vitamin formulas, and GenoBlend-a tailored plant-based protein and fiber powder-GenoPalate empowers individuals to make informed dietary choices for sustained wellness. Built on years of research and clinical studies, GenoPalate is committed to advancing the science of nutrition and making it accessible to all.

