Living Memories CIC Launches Sharing Memories In Warm Spaces Winter Initiative To Help Reduce Loneliness

(MENAFN- Pressat)

**For Immediate Release**

Living Memories CIC is stepping up to support older residents as the UK faces a challenging winter with rising costs and the removal of winter payments. The Devon-based non-profit social enterprise is proud to announce the launch of its new subscription service, "Sharing Memories In Warm Spaces," designed to combat isolation and provide warmth for both body and spirit during the cold months ahead.

For just £10.00 (inc VAT) per month throughout the winter, community groups and local councils can access a wealth of resources to create engaging, fascinating memory triggers for all older residents. This innovative program aims to bring people together, stimulate memories, and foster a sense of community during a time when many older individuals may feel isolated and vulnerable.

Brian Norris, founder of Living Memories CIC, explains, "We understand the difficulties many of us older people face this winter. Our 'Sharing Memories In Warm Spaces' initiative is more than just a subscription service – it's a lifeline. We're providing the tools needed to create warm, welcoming environments where older residents can come together, share experiences, and find comfort in collective memories."

The "Sharing Memories In Warm Spaces" subscription includes:

1. Access to Living Memories Online : Subscribers can stream almost 3000 archive film programmes and newsreels from the 20th century. These captivating historical footage pieces are proven to trigger memories and encourage communication among older people, including those living with dementia.

2. Helpful Start-Up Booklet and Video: Each subscriber will receive a detailed guide on setting up and running an effective reminiscence session and a video guide to using the streaming platform. These valuable resources will help even those new to organizing such events to create meaningful experiences for participants.

3. Dedicated Phone Helpline: Subscribers have access to a phone helpline, 07737 827991 offering support and guidance on using the resources and maximizing the impact of their warm space reminiscence initiatives.

The service is designed to be user-friendly and accessible, allowing community groups and local councils to incorporate these resources into their winter support strategies easily. Whether used in community centres, libraries, church halls, or other local spaces, "Sharing Memories In Warm Spaces" provides a structured yet flexible approach to creating engaging activities for older residents.

"Our archive films have a unique ability to spark conversations and bring people together," Norris continues. "By combining these visual prompts with warm, communal spaces, we're not just addressing physical comfort but also emotional and social wellbeing. It's about creating an environment where older people feel valued, connected, and warm in every sense of the word."

Living Memories CIC encourages local councils, community groups, and caring citizens to consider how this affordable subscription service could benefit their older residents this winter. By subscribing to "Sharing Memories In Warm Spaces," communities can:

- Create regular meetups where older residents can gather in a warm, welcoming environment

- Facilitate intergenerational connections by inviting younger community members to participate and learn from shared histories

- Provide cognitive stimulation and social interaction, which are crucial for maintaining mental health and well-being in older adults

As communities across the UK prepare for a challenging winter, Living Memories CIC's "Sharing Memories In Warm Spaces" offers a beacon of hope and warmth. This initiative not only addresses the immediate need for warm spaces but also provides a sustainable, engaging solution to combat loneliness and isolation among older residents.

To subscribe to "Sharing Memories In Warm Spaces" or for more information, please visit or

You can contact Brian Norris at ....

**About Living Memories CIC**:

Living Memories CIC is a not-for-profit social enterprise based in Devon, UK. Dedicated to improving the lives of older people, particularly those living with dementia, Living Memories uses archive films and innovative reminiscence techniques to reduce isolation and enhance wellbeing in communities across the UK.

Contact:

Brian Norris Phone: 079222 33363 or 01297 552358

Email: ...