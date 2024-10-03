Metavirus Completes IDO And Launches MVT Token, Join The Battle Against The Outbreak In The Blockchain Metaverse

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







VICTORIA, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following tremendous support from its community, MetaVirus has successfully completed its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) and token listing. Leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology, MetaVirus introduces a unique decentralized ecosystem that combines immersive gameplay with real-world earning opportunities through its in-game tokens, interactive NFTs, and community-driven features.

MetaVirus has completed its IDO across several prominent platforms, including Kommunitas, Spores Network, DaoStarter, KingdomStarter, BSC Station, DAO Maker, and TrustFi . The successful listing of the MVT token marks a major milestone in MetaVirus' journey to revolutionize the gaming experience by blending conventional online gaming with the potential of blockchain technology. With its decentralized framework, MetaVirus is poised to provide players with an unprecedented level of autonomy, ownership, and engagement, making it one of the most exciting entrants in the rapidly expanding blockchain gaming space.

As Web3 gaming continues to grow, with projections indicating the market could exceed US$133 billion by 2033, MetaVirus is a blockchain-based online game set in a futuristic metaverse where players collect, trade, and battle deadly viruses while helping scientists develop viral antibodies. Inspired by the global pandemic and the concept of viral marketing, MetaVirus combines immersive gameplay with decentralized technology to create an engaging Play-to-Earn (P2E) experience. Players assemble and evolve antibody combat teams, using advanced augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and Location-Based Services (LBS) to interact with a richly detailed virtual world. With its decentralized governance model, powered by a DAO, MetaVirus empowers players to shape the game's direction while participating in a unique gaming ecosystem that merges entertainment with blockchain innovation.

Holding MVT tokens provides players with a wide range of benefits and functionalities within the MetaVirus ecosystem. The token acts as the governance currency, enabling holders to vote on the game's development and direction through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). Additionally, MVT tokens can be used for exclusive in-game purchases, trading assets, and accessing advanced features, fostering a deeper sense of player ownership and investment.

Meanwhile, AG tokens, the in-game currency, are used to acquire resources, purchase abilities, and trade items between players. The dynamic interaction between these tokens creates a thriving player-driven economy where both casual gamers and dedicated players can benefit from their efforts, making MetaVirus a fully decentralized and economically rewarding environment.

MetaVirus distinguishes itself by offering a seamless combination of high-quality gameplay and blockchain integration, ensuring that the focus remains on entertainment rather than solely on earning. Players can engage in various activities, from assembling viral antibody teams and battling against other players to participating in tournaments and collaborating on complex in-game challenges.

The core appeal of MetaVirus lies in its "Play to Earn" (P2E) model, allowing players to earn real-world rewards through their in-game achievements. The immersive metaverse, where players can nurture viral antibodies and fight off deadly viruses, is designed to captivate both conventional gamers and blockchain enthusiasts alike.

The rapid success of MetaVirus' IDO reflects the strong community support it has garnered, with over 350,000 user registrations during its beta test phase and more than 71,000 participants involved in the minting of Genesis pet NFTs. Within the first six hours of its Initial Dex Offering (IDO), MetaVirus achieved significant progress with more than 60% of its targeted fund raised, underscoring the enthusiasm surrounding its innovative blend of blockchain technology, immersive gameplay, and decentralized governance. Looking ahead, MetaVirus is poised to expand its ecosystem by introducing new in-game features, enhancing community engagement, and onboarding key figures from the gaming and blockchain sectors.

MetaVirus is set to officially launch its public beta in two months, marking a pivotal milestone in the project's development. Following the beta release, the team will shift focus to expanding its player base and enhancing the value of its in-game economy through strategic partnerships with key industry figures, market makers, and influencers. By increasing buying power and driving engagement, MetaVirus aims to create a sustainable and thriving ecosystem for both players and investors, ensuring long-term success in the blockchain gaming space.

About MetaVirus

MetaVirus is an innovative Web3 game that blends blockchain technology with immersive gameplay, offering a decentralized, freely traded mobile pet game. With over 17 years of experience in game development and 6 years in the blockchain field, our team brings a wealth of expertise to the table. MetaVirus features an auto-battle pet RPG style with cute Q-version characters, faction battles, union wars, and an infinite growth system. By integrating Free to Play (F2P) and Play to Earn (P2E) models, MetaVirus allows players to earn real value through engaging in-game activities and asset trading.

For more information, please contact:

Name: Xiaochun Bian

Email: ...s

Company Name: MetaVirus

Website:

Disclaimer: This content is provided by“MetaVirus”. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at