On 03 October 2024, Decisions Of The General Extraordinary Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“ Utenos trikotažas” (hereinafter, the“Company”) dinary of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders agenda and decisions of the Meeting: Concerning the conclusion of the contract with an audit company and approval of the payment terms for audit services.
It was of The decided: Grant Thornton Baltic UAB to be the auditor of AB Utenos trikotažas for the audit of the set of financial statements for the years 2024 – 2025. Determine that the remuneration for the audit is as follows: in the first year - EUR 32,900 plus VAT, in the second year - EUR 34,300 plus VAT.
Additional information is available from Aurimas Likus, Finance Director, tel. No. +370 618 07809.
Nomeda Kaučikienė, Managing Director of AB Utenos trikotažas
