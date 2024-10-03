Israeli Occupation Massacres 99 Palestinians Within 24 Hours In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The Israeli inhumane war machine committed another act of genocide through massacring of 99 Palestinians in eight separate incidents in the Gaza Strip the last 24 hours, said a medical source on Thursday.

The Gaza authorities revealed that the number of those within the same period reached 169.

It indicated that there were still some missing individuals under the rubbles caused by a variety of Israeli occupation's assaults.

The number of those killed in total within 363 days had reached 41,788, while the injured reached 96,794. (end)

wab













MENAFN03102024000071011013ID1108742841