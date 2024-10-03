President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of Mehdi Mehdizade Secondary School In Jabrayil
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the opening ceremony of the
960-seat Mehdi Mehdizade Secondary School in the city of Jabrayil,
Azernews reports.
