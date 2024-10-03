S'moresup Launches Teenspirit: Revolutionizing Teen Empowerment In The Social Media Era

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) From the Team Behind Two-Time App of the Day S'moresUp Comes a Groundbreaking App for Teen Empowerment

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Mental Day, S'moresUp, renowned for its innovative family management solutions, is excited to launch TeenSpirit ( ), an app crafted to transform teen self-management and enhance family dynamics. TeenSpirit is equipped with tools designed to foster organizational skills, literacy, and effective communication.

"This app responds to the growing need for tools that support teen development in a post-pandemic world,"

Priya Rajendran, CEO of S'moresUp, explains. "It helps teens manage their daily tasks but also strengthens family ties and builds financial acumen, preparing them for adulthood.'"

Key Features of TeenSpirit:



Chore Card System:

Enables teens to track and manage their responsibilities, fostering a sense of accountability and structure.

MyWallet:

Teaches financial skills through a virtual economy of earning and spending, preparing teens for real-world financial responsibilities.

Planner:

Helps organize daily activities and long-term goals, enhancing time management skills.

Campfire:

Boosts family communication, fostering deeper connections and support networks.

Everyday Mood Tracker: Allows teens to monitor their daily mood, encouraging emotional awareness and reflection. Weekly and Monthly Analytics:

Provides insights into teens' progress towards self-reliance, highlighting areas of strength and opportunities for growth.

"TeenSpirit addresses the urgent needs of today's youth in navigating the complexities of mental well-being in a digital world," said S'moresUp Co-founder Reeves Xavier. "With enhanced features focused on mental health, like the Everyday Mood Tracker, TeenSpirit acts as a vital resource in helping teens develop resilience."

TeenSpirit, now available on the App Store, was created in partnership with teens from S'moresUp's Summer Internship program and domain experts in psychology and D&I from the tech industry, informed by insights from over 250K families.

About S'moresUp:

S'moresUp is a leading family organizer app developed by a team of dedicated technologists and parents focused on crafting data-driven parenting solutions. Founded by technology veterans Priya Rajendran, a VP of Tech and devoted single mom who previously led the PayPal Wallet team, and Reeves Xavier, an expert in generative AI with former tech roles at PayPal and Intuit. S'moresUp is designed to help raise independent, responsible, and financially savvy kids. The app equips families with tools to teach children critical life skills, promote healthy habits, foster self-reliance, and strengthen family connections. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Ann Murray / [email protected]



