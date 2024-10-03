UN Expert: Civilians Protection In Khartoum Needed Amid Reports Of Executions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The designated Expert on Sudan of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Radhouane Nouicer on Thursday called for the Sudanese (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their respective allied armed movements and to take immediate measures to ensure the protection of civilians in the greater Khartoum area.

This call came amid an escalation of hostilities and disturbing reports of summary executions for up to 70 young men.

In a press release from Geneva, the UN expert stated that since 25 September 2024 the SAF launched a major offensive to retake areas under the control of the RSF in greater Khartoum.

The SAF reportedly launched airstrikes and artillery shelling targeting RSF positions focusing on key entry points to Khartoum including the Halfaya Bridge. Airstrikes and shelling reportedly resulted in dozens of civilian casualties and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.

"The ongoing battle in greater Khartoum echoes the horror of the initial period of the conflict in April 2023 and could result in a large number of civilian casualties among people trapped next to strategic locations serious human rights violations and massive displacement," warned Nouicer.

Amid the intensified hostilities the Expert expressed alarm at reports of the summary execution of dozens of young men reportedly from the Halfaya neighborhood in Khartoum-North (Bahri) allegedly by the SAF and the Al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade which has previously indicated support for the SAF.

"Videos circulating in media have shown the bodies of young men purportedly killed based on suspicion of affiliation or collaboration with the RSF. This is beyond despicable and contravenes all human rights norms and standards," the expert added.

Nouicer urged all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law including their obligation to ensure that no one be arbitrarily deprived of life. He also called for a prompt thorough independent and impartial investigation into the killings and for perpetrators to be held to account in accordance with relevant international standards.

"Even war has rules. Impunity must stop," he added. (end)

