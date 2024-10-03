After PSA Ajay K Sood’s Call For ‘Quantum-AI’, AI Thought Leader For Incorporating It In Ongoing IndiaAI Mission Bid

(MENAFN- Inno Gress) 03th Oct. 2024, New Delhi



When the National Quantum Mission (NQM) and IndiaAI Mission are under rollout, Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA), Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood has given a call for convergence of both Quantum and AI, while a significant milestone under the NQM was achieved in terms of announcement of 4 T -Hubs and associated 14 groups in quantum by DST, Govt. Of India on last Monday. During last week, another significant development has happened in IndiaAI mission as well, because the concerned department of Govt. of India , MeitY, which earlier published a bid on AI Cloud and AI Compute Services has further published a corrigendum last week.



While both the Quantum (NQM) and AI missions are running simultaneously, however so far there exists no convergence of these two missions due to isolated rollouts. However, Quantum-AI is now a Global trend, and within India also voices are coming out for convergence of the National Quantum Mission and IndiaAI mission, leading to latest Quantum-AI adoption.



While Chief Analyst of 5 Jewel Research at Innogress Mr Sumant Parimal, who is a Global thought leader on Quantum & AI (Artificial Intelligence), advocating for convergence of Quantum (NQM) and IndiaAI missions of Government of India since quite some time for faster and sustainable adoption of Quantum-AI, recently Govt. of India’s Principal Scientific Advisor, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood has also talked about need of converging Quantum and AI for building Quantum-AI capabilities in India for solving complex computational problems of AI by utilizing power of Quantum Computing.



While speaking at DST’s NQM T-Hub launch function at Vigyan Bhawan last Monday, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) of Govt. Of India, said that it is ideal to have Quantum-AI for India and our experts need to start thinking for it right away and to be ready with it.



Post this suggestion of the PSA Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood on ‘Quantum-AI’ , Chief Analyst of 5 Jewels Research Mr Sumant Parimal has emphasized again on need for bringing Quantum-AI in India in ongoing IndiaAI mission bid, and reiterated on the need of convergence of Quantum Mission (NQM) as well as IndiaAI Mission.



“Since last few months, I am in touch with decision makers of IndiaAI mission in MeitY, Govt. of India and suggested to provision Quantum-AI in ongoing bids of IndiaAI mission, particularly recently published bid of empanelment of AI services on cloud , however in spite of our best persuasion and reasoning on why India needs to have Quantum-AI in its AI mission, it appears that even recently published corrigendum on AI services on cloud bid of IndiaAI Mission doesn’t incorporate Quantum-AI and Quantum-AI Compute under the IndiaAI mission bid (Empanelment of Agencies for Cloud- Based AI Services). Recent suggestion of PSA Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood on India being ready with ‘Quantum-AI’ is very encouraging, and acting as a validation for what I was suggesting to Meity for incorporating in its IndiaAI Mission and its bid, Empanelment of Agencies for Cloud- Based AI Services. Now with recent suggestions of PSA of Govt. Of India, MeitY should urgently look into incorporating ‘Quantum-AI and Quantum-AI Compute’ in IndiaAI mission and ongoing bid of AI services on Cloud” said Mr Sumant Parimal of 5 Jewels Research, Innogress.



“Quantum-AI and Quantum-AI Compute going to co-exist with Classical-AI and classical-HPC (High Performance Computing) compute as 100% Quantum Tech. stacks yet to be developed, making hybrid computing (Quantum and Classical + HPC) and hybrid AI (Quantum-AI and Classical-AI) the best path to opt for under the IndiaAI mission. It is imperative that IndiaAI mission starts asking bidders to provision Quantum Compute Servers along with HPC Servers and QPUs (Quantum Processors) along with GPUs (Graphical Processors) in their AI compute data centers, which essentially becomes hybrid (Quantum + HPC + Classical) data centers. Through this kind of hybrid architecture, Quantum-AI incorporation can be done in IndiaAI mission for keeping India’s leadership in fast emerging Quantum-AI and in overall Artificial Intelligence” adds Mr Sumant Parimal further.



Point to be noted that recently published IndiaAI mission bid of empanelment AI services on cloud is for procurement of over 10000 GPUs and equivalent, AI compute and AI services over cloud on classical computing architecture based on bits, where GPU makers like Nvidia is dominating.



While Qubit based QPU (Quantum Computing) Technology is extremely powerful in doing large scale AI computing in best sustainable manner in terms of best energy efficiency and space utilization. In many developed countries, energy hungry classical AI compute new data centers are not getting approved due to environmental concerns, and are fast moving towards incorporating energy efficient and best performing Quantum Data centres, and just two days back, IBM opened its first Quantum Data Center in Europe in Germany inaugurated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.





