Nzero Group Poised For Growth As New Office Opens And Order Book Secure

nZero Group, the UK's leading measurement and control partner across sectors, announces the launch of a new office in the South West of England.

- Matt Allen, MD of nZero GroupELLESMERE PORT, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- nZero Group , the UK's leading measurement and control partner across the biomethane, hydrogen, natural gas, and petrochemical sectors, and at the forefront of the UK's drive to decarbonise, has announced the launch of a new office in the South West of England, to work alongside its businesses Orbital Gas Systems (Stone, Staffs) and Thyson Technology (Ellesmere Port), and the recruitment of a team of nine engineers and specialists, to provide support to customers in the region, and the growth of its business for the rest of the decade.The gas industry itself is already undergoing a significant transformation driven by the wider global push for decarbonisation. nZero Group is at the forefront helping energy producers, energy transporters and storage facilities, and industrial users, solve complex strategic challenges in this substantial emerging sector, particularly in the realm of carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen projects.Following the announcement that a well-known gas and liquid measurement business had gone into administration, with many experienced staff finding themselves redundant, and using an nZero Group personal connection, nZero Group met with a group of experienced engineers and specialists, and has created a new office for the Group in the South West.Matt Allen , nZero Group's MD stated,“A new office in the South West is part of nZero Group's focus on growth and success. The business is in a strong position for the future, with a growing sales pipeline full of innovative opportunities across the whole energy sector, which will play their part in delivering energy security for the UK.To achieve this, we are in a period of recruitment, where we are seeking experienced, or new recruits to the industry, to join our incredible team. The new nZero Group office in Almondsbury, Bristol is an excellent opportunity in a key area of the country, to build an experienced, knowledgeable team, who have already hit the ground running. We're delighted to have them onboard.”Matt Allen added,“The gas industry has been our lifeblood for over 40 years, and the combined experience of all our people makes us one of the UK market leaders in gas measurement and control solutions, if not in the world. It's no modest claim, we make it because it's true. Our depth and breadth of experience working with National Gas and other well-known gas producers, transporters, and industrial users, has brought a powerful combination of strength, sustainability, customer service, success and a keen focus on safety at all levels. We look forward to our continued growth and success, through our people's knowledge and expertise that runs through our business.”

