Liferay Showcases Integrated Cloud-Powered Digital Experiences at GITEX GLOBAL 2024

(MENAFN- Novellus PR & Comms) UAE: 2nd October 2024: Liferay, a leading provider of All-in-One cloud-powered, open-source Digital Experience Platform (DXP) solutions, will showcase its advanced digital capabilities at GITEX GLOBAL 2024. Aligned with the UAE’s vision of fostering forward-thinking, technology-driven innovation, Liferay’s comprehensive platform empowers organizations to deliver personalized customer journeys, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation through low-code capabilities and seamless integration.

In today’s evolving digital landscape, businesses need platforms that can adapt to changing customer demands while optimizing efficiency and delivering highly customized experiences. Liferay DXP enables organizations to develop, deploy, and scale digital experiences across multiple touchpoints, supporting B2B, B2C, G2G, and G2C interactions for seamless customer engagement. As part of its evolving capabilities, Liferay integrates AI-driven insights to further enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency, ensuring businesses stay competitive in a rapidly shifting market.

Liferay SaaS empowers organizations to create tailored solutions, such as customer experiences, employee portals, and supply chain solutions for distributors and retailers, enhancing operational flexibility and personalization across business functions.

The platform’s AI-enhanced features offer data-driven insights, enabling businesses to make more informed decisions and improve customer satisfaction. Its cloud-native architecture and low-code functionality accelerate development and deployment, shortening delivery timelines and driving innovation, while supporting modernization without disrupting legacy systems.

"At GITEX GLOBAL 2024, we will showcase how Liferay's GenAI capabilities combined with our low-code tools and cloud infrastructure, empower organizations to deliver smarter, seamless digital experiences while keeping their focus on what truly matters: their customers. AI is central to transforming business operations, and with GITEX GLOBAL spotlighting AI this year on the world stage, we are excited to demonstrate how Liferay DXP integrates with various AI platforms to solve real world problems in driving enhanced customer engagement and operational efficiency," said Moussalam Dalati, General Manager, MEA and France at Liferay.

Now available on Google Cloud Marketplace as the only DXP fully available with all functionalities, Liferay’s platform leverages the secure, scalable infrastructure of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait. This enables organizations across the region to streamline technology adoption, drive innovation, and advance digital transformation.

Liferay, alongside its regional partners, including Digital Processing Systems Kuwait, ITWorx, Pixel 38, Proventeq, and Sword Group and Aspidec, will showcase advanced digital solutions at GITEX GLOBAL 2024. These collaborations demonstrate Liferay’s commitment to support businesses in the Middle East as they adopt innovative digital strategies. Liferay’s platform is designed to offer the flexibility and scalability needed for organizations to transform their digital operations effectively.





