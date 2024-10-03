(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Al Kaabi:

“Senior citizens are true contributors to the current achievements and shaping the future”.



H.E Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of the Family Development Foundation, emphasised that senior citizens and residents of the UAE have received boundless support from the country’s government, which is led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, who believes in their cognitive capabilities. H.H. Sheikh Mohamed also believes that their skills must be leveraged and directed, particularly in a new phase of giving, true maturity and attaining wisdom and mental clarity, through which they can share their expertise with the next generation and empower them with the spirit of years of knowledge to pursue path of serving the nation.



In line with International Day for Older Persons, H.E Al Kaabi said: “The foundation seeks to improve the lives of older citizens and residents by ensuring their active involvement in society. In order to help them align with the evolving aspects of life, it offers comprehensive and integrated services that contribute to their stability. They are true contributors to the current achievements and shaping the future and they have the potential to continue providing by leveraging the experiences they have gathered over the past years.”



Furthermore, H.E. Al Kaabi emphasised the foundation’s strong emphasis on giving senior citizens and residents social and psychological support. As they are the main pillar of society and play a crucial role in achieving development and prosperity, FDF works to ensure their active involvement in society and strengthen their capabilities through a variety of interactive activities and awareness-raising educational workshops that improve their quality of life in Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, he underscored the substantial support the group receives from H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of FDF, who ensures that they have utmost comfort and reassurance so that they can a lead life matching their status in society.



H.E. Al Kaabi also pointed out the significance of the International Day for Older Persons, which reflects the country’s initiatives that prioritises the rights of senior citizens and residents. The UAE is recognised globally for its relentless efforts, serving them to ensure their happiness, well-being, stability in their families, and high standard of living, since they are considered as key factor in the country’s sustainable development. Additionally, he emphasised that we must work hard and utilise capabilities to fulfil their dreams and meet their demands, satisfying the aspirations of a wise government that prioritises its citizens.





