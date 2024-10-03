Evercraft Ecotechnologies: Pioneering Sustainable Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







BAAR, Switzerland, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evercraft Ecotechnologies, a leading for the development and of sustainable technologies, is proud to announce its continued commitment to creating a greener, more sustainable future. With a mission to craft the future in harmony with nature and humanity, Evercraft is at the forefront of driving innovation in environmental technologies.

About Evercraft Ecotechnologies Evercraft Ecotechnologies is dedicated to advancing projects that significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance resource efficiency, and promote eco-friendly production methods. In collaboration with the Agency for Green Technologies (AGT), Evercraft is bringing to market revolutionary technologies such as Low Temperature Conversion (LTC) and Advanced Carbon Absorption (ACA). These innovations have the potential to transform industries and unlock new economic opportunities.

"Our motivation to save the world comes from a deep belief that technology can be a force for good. At Evercraft, we're not just innovating for the future-we're safeguarding it. Every step we take is driven by the desire to create a sustainable, thriving planet for generations to come," said Holger Kuhlmann, CEO of Evercraft Ecotechnologies.









Tackling Waste Management with LTC Technology in Montenegro and Turkey Evercraft Ecotechnologies is addressing the critical issue of waste management with its innovative Low Temperature Conversion (LTC) technology. This groundbreaking solution converts waste, such as plastic and organic materials, into decentralized energy while generating zero additional CO2 emissions.

The company is currently in discussions with government representatives and key stakeholders in Montenegro and Turkey, regions facing significant challenges with large landfills. By deploying LTC technology, Evercraft aims to reduce waste, mitigate environmental impact, and generate sustainable energy solutions. This initiative is part of Evercraft's broader mission to tackle global waste issues and convert them into valuable resources for a cleaner, greener future.

The $ECET Token: Powering Sustainable Innovation In a bid to further support its projects and engage its growing community, Evercraft Ecotechnologies has launched the $ECET token. Soon to migrate from Polygon/Matic to the Constellation DAG Metagraph, this innovative digital asset provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in Evercraft's growth and sustainable innovation efforts.

The $ECET Token allows stakeholders to directly fund Evercraft's cutting-edge technologies, ensuring that resources are allocated efficiently and transparently. Token holders will play an essential role in shaping the future of Evercraft's initiatives by participating in governance decisions, influencing the direction of technological development and strategic priorities. By leveraging blockchain technology, Evercraft enhances the integrity and efficiency of its operations while empowering its community.

A Commitment to Sustainability Evercraft Ecotechnologies is committed to leading the way in sustainable innovation. Through strategic partnerships, groundbreaking technologies, and the $ECET Token, the company is positioned to make a significant impact on both the environment and the global economy.

Evercraft Ecotechnologies invites investors, partners, and stakeholders to join in shaping a sustainable future. With ongoing projects and new initiatives on the horizon, Evercraft is set to make a lasting impact on environmental stewardship and technological innovation worldwide.

