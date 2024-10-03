Maestro Global, A Startup In Nigeria, Joined The Technical Cofounder Program Of Fastercapital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Maestro Global, a startup based in Nigeria, has joined FasterCapital's incubation program .

FasterCapital will become the technical cofounder, invest $50k, and provide the help in marketing and sales in the following rounds.

Maestro Global is a startup that's specialized in Impact Sourcing has applied to FasterCapital this year.

We are very much confident in the idea and the founders.

The startup is looking to raise $100k of which FasterCapital will invest 50%. FasterCapital helps entrepreneurs to grow their businesses by becoming their technical co-founder, develop their products technically, and investing half of the money the startup is looking to raise.

We hope that we can contribute positively through our technical team and business expertise to the success of the startup.

FasterCapital will become the software developer and develop the startup from A to Z through its internal team.

Maestro Global is an enriching addition to our company's portfolio.

we know that with our active and passionate team of developers who can get this innovative idea from the ground and build a strong startup.

said Mr. Hesham Zreik, the CEO of FasterCapital.





