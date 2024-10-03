Bitget Wallet Integrates AI-Driven Data Protocol Grass

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, announces integration with Grass , an AI-driven data layer protocol that allows users to earn rewards by sharing their unused internet bandwidth. Users can now easily connect to Grass through the Bitget Wallet mobile app or browser extension.



Grass is a global network where over 2 million users earn rewards by sharing their unused internet bandwidth. This innovative approach enables users to make productive use of the internet they are already paying for. By contributing their bandwidth, users help Grass gather important web data that is essential for training artificial intelligence (AI) models. The data collected from publicly available websites is structured and sold to AI labs, allowing users to earn rewards while playing a role in advancing AI technology. Grass prioritizes user security and meets the highest industry standards, including approvals from major anti-malware applications.

Grass is now featured in the DApp section of Bitget Wallet, making it easy for users to search for and access Grass directly from the wallet. This integration aligns with Bitget Wallet's strategy to provide users with seamless access to innovative Web3 technologies that offer real-world benefits.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, shared: "Our goal at Bitget Wallet is to offer our users simple yet powerful ways to take part in the Web3 ecosystem. Grass is a great example of how users can earn rewards by doing something easy while also contributing to the future of AI and decentralized infrastructure. This integration demonstrates our commitment to making Web3 accessible and beneficial for everyone."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet stands as one of the world's leading non-custodial Web3 wallets and decentralized ecosystem platform. With the Bitget Onchain Layer, the wallet is well-poised to develop a burgeoning DeFi ecosystem through co-creation and strategic incubation. Aside from a powerful Swap function, Bitget Wallet also offers multi-chain asset management, smart money insights, a native Launchpad, Inscriptions Center, and an Earning Center. Supporting over 100 major blockchains, 250,000+ tokens, and a wide array of DApps, Bitget Wallet is your top wallet for asset discovery and Web3 exploration.

