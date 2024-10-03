Zambia Increases Power Supply To Three Hours Amid Energy Crisis

(MENAFN- IANS) Lusaka, Oct 3 (IANS) Retail customers in Zambia will have three hours of stable electricity as the country continues to grapple with a power crisis caused by drought.

"With the Maamba Power returning to full operation and the normalization of power imports, we expect to see a more stable power supply going forward," of Energy Makozo Chikote said on Wednesday during a press briefing on the country's energy situation.

Unlike last month, when consumers faced prolonged and unpredictable power cuts, the situation is set to improve thanks to the measures the has implemented, Chikote added.

He said that the government has resolved the technical issues that had disrupted electricity imports from Namibia while maintenance at the 300-megawatt Maamba power plant has been completed, leading to improved power production, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zambia is experiencing a critical energy shortage due to reduced water levels in reservoirs for hydropower plants, which provide about 80 per cent of the country's electricity.

Chikote said that the government is encouraging private investment in alternative energy sources, such as solar and wind, to reduce dependence on hydropower.

Victor Mapani, managing director of Zesco Limited, the state power utility, said that Zambia is currently generating 1,087 megawatts of electricity, far below the national demand of 2,400 megawatts.