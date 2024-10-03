Russian Drones' Debris Found In Five Districts Across Kyiv Region - Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Parts of the downed Russian kamikaze UAVs were discovered in five districts of Kyiv region.

That's according to the Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko , who reported the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the enemy once again launched a massive attack on Kyiv region involving attack drones," the official reported.

Air defense units performed effectively, destroying all incoming targets.

Kravchenko noted that "there are no civilian casualties and no critical or residential infrastructure was affected”.

"Debris of downed enemy targets were found in five districts of the region. As a result of debris plunging to the ground, grass and forest floor caught fire in three districts. All fires have been put out," added the head of the Regional State Administration.

Response force units continue eliminating the consequences of the overnight attack.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 78 Shahed one-way attack drones overnight Thursday, October 3.