Ukraine Boosts Arms Production But“Considerable” Help From West Still Needed - ISW

This is stated in a report by the Institute for Study of War (ISW ) think tank, Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine continues efforts to expand domestic production of significant military equipment and maintain its drone advantage over Russia. Analysts cite President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said Ukrainian companies can currently produce four million UAVs annually, and that Ukraine has already contracted the domestic production of 1.5 million UAVs, presumably in 2024.

In addition, according to Zelensky, Ukraine is capable of producing 15 self-propelled Bohdana artillery systems monthlu, and recently successfully tested its own ballistic missile.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Ukraine would continue prioritizing domestic production of drones and long-range missiles, including ballistic ones.

At the same time, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the draft state budget 2025 lays down $7 billion for the purchase of weapons and military equipment, which is 65 percent more on year. According to the government chief, Ukraine tripled its domestic arms production in 2023 and doubled it in the first eight months of 2024.

According to ISW, Ukraine's efforts to expand domestic arms output will allow the nation to reduce dependence on Western military aid in the long term, but Ukraine still needs considerable Western assistance over the next few years to defend against Russian aggression and to liberate strategically important territories that are currently occupied by Russian troops.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian authorities plan to increase defense spending to 6.2% of the gross domestic product next year against the background of the ongoing war.

