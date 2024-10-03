Azerbaijan, UK Explore Collaboration On Energy Transition

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's Parviz Shahbazov discussed cooperation proposals promoting the UK's energy transition with Kerry McCarthy, Deputy Secretary of State for the UK, during a meeting in Brazil, according to Azernews .

Shahbazov shared on his "X" account, stating, "In Brazil, we met with Ms. Kerry McCarthy, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero."

During the meeting, discussions included COP29's energy initiatives on creating a "green energy zone and corridor," strengthening electric grids, expanding energy storage capacity, and developing hydrogen resources. Azerbaijan invited the UK to join these initiatives to support its energy transition goals. The conversation also touched on the UK's participation in Energy Day events and the financing needed to advance COP29's climate and green energy transition objectives, as well as potential areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Great Britain on these projects. --- ---