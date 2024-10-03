Azerbaijani Deputy Minister Calls For Increased Focus On Methane Emissions
An international conference titled“Progress on Methane:
Advancing Global Methane Reduction (AGMR)" has begun in Baku,
Azernews reports.
Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources of Azerbaijan; Afgan Isayev, Vice-President of SOCAR; and
Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, bp's Vice-President for Communication and
External Relations in the Caspian Region, along with international
and Azerbaijani experts and representatives of international
organizations, are among the speakers.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Taghiyeva emphasized that
climate change is a priority for Azerbaijan. She noted that special
attention must be given to the issue of methane emissions, which
play a significant role in environmental pollution: "It is one of
the most powerful polluting factors of the last 20 years, more than
80 times more potent than carbon dioxide."
Taghiyeva highlighted that by 2030, methane emissions from
industrial waste should be reduced by approximately 30-35%. She
stated, "It is very important to dedicate one of the days of
Climate Week to the theme of methane emissions."
It is important to note that the greenhouse effect of methane
emissions is 28-30 times stronger than that of carbon dioxide. The
main sources of methane emissions include oil and gas production as
well as agriculture. A declaration on methane will be adopted in
Baku during the upcoming COP29.
