Azerbaijani Deputy Minister Calls For Increased Focus On Methane Emissions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

An international titled“Progress on Methane: Advancing Global Methane Reduction (AGMR)" has begun in Baku, Azernews reports.

Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan; Afgan Isayev, Vice-President of SOCAR; and Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, bp's Vice-President for Communication and External Relations in the Caspian Region, along with international and Azerbaijani experts and representatives of international organizations, are among the speakers.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Taghiyeva emphasized that climate change is a priority for Azerbaijan. She noted that special attention must be given to the issue of methane emissions, which play a significant role in environmental pollution: "It is one of the most powerful polluting factors of the last 20 years, more than 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide."

Taghiyeva highlighted that by 2030, methane emissions from industrial waste should be reduced by approximately 30-35%. She stated, "It is very important to dedicate one of the days of Climate Week to the theme of methane emissions."

It is important to note that the greenhouse effect of methane emissions is 28-30 times stronger than that of carbon dioxide. The main sources of methane emissions include oil and gas production as well as agriculture. A declaration on methane will be adopted in Baku during the upcoming COP29.